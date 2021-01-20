For years, I’ve played around with trail cameras and looked at the stunning images that others have created with their trail cams, fascinated by the constant improvements in technology and the parallel leaps in image quality.

And for years, I’ve wondered how we could share some of those great trail camera images with readers on a regular basis.

Three months ago, on Oct. 15, we decided to simply ask Bangor Daily News readers to pitch in and create something special: A regular trail cam feature that relies on reader-submitted photos and videos.





If the content was good enough, we reasoned, people would be interested. But first, we crossed our fingers and hoped that you’d send us your own cool images and footage.

You did. Man, you sure did. To date, we’ve heard from readers in 18 states (and Australia) and received hundreds of photos and videos. The near-daily trail cam feature has become one of our most popular offerings, and for that we’re grateful.

A few of the common refrains I keep hearing from readers: How can I take better trail cam photos? Which camera should I buy? Where should I set my camera up?

I’m glad you asked.

We’re happy to announce a special virtual event that all trail cam enthusiasts (even those who haven’t purchased their first camera) will love. Trail Cam Magic: How to get the most out of your trail camera will be held on Wednesday. Jan. 27, from 6 to 7pm on Zoom.

I’ll be the moderator of the event. Joining me to share his vast knowledge on all things trail cam will be Bud Utecht, a sporting camp owner and proprietor of Game Camera Artistry.

If you’ve been following our trail cam feature, you’re familiar with Utecht’s work. He’s the guy who captured the stunning photo of the leaping buck. He’s the guy who shared the shot of the deer sitting in a snow drift. And the otter. You get the picture.

Simply put, Utecht knows what he’s doing. Luckily for us, he’s willing to share that knowledge. He’ll offer some great tips, and show attendees some of his favorite shots, and there will be plenty of time for a question and answer session at the end.

Now, here’s the important part: In order to take part, you need to click on this reservation link to save yourself a spot. Admission is free, thanks to our sponsor, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, but registration is required. I expect many of those who’ve submitted images to us thus far to take part, so you might get to “meet” the people responsible for your favorite BDN trail cam photos and videos.

If you want to learn more about the event, you can also check out the Trail Cam Magic Facebook page.

Thanks again for all of your support for this venture over the last three months. Be sure to reserve yourself a spot in this fun event, and I look forward to helping Utecht share some of his Trail Cam Magic with you!

John Holyoke can be reached at jholyoke@bangordailynews.com or 207-990-8214. Follow him on Twitter: @JohnHolyoke. His first book, “Evergreens,” a collection of his favorite BDN columns and features, is published by Islandport Press and is available wherever books are sold.