‘Shuck.Slurp.Support.’ event benefits marine education in MidCoast

FALMOUTH – Portside Real Estate Group recently raised over $2,000 to benefit the Edward A. Myers Conservation Fund. The fund supports marine education and conservation efforts in Lincoln County and was established by The Pemaquid Oyster Company and The Schooner Landing Restaurant & Marina.

The oyster and craft beer event called “Shuck.Slurp.Support.” was held at the Shuck Station in Newcastle from Oct. 2-4 and featured a raffle with multiple prizes including a weekend on Hog Island.





Portside MidCoast agents Adam Nelson and Andy Bradbury along with David Bruce, director of growth, integration & performance organized the event to mark Portside’s entry in the MidCoast market and commitment to community involvement.

“Portside is known for supporting the communities it has a presence in through their Portside Gives Back program, volunteering and supporting nonprofits,” said Bruce. “Continuing this tradition will be at the core of what we do here in MidCoast Maine.”

Portside Gives Back was established in 2016 and supports Maine based non-profits through year-round fundraising initiatives like the Shuck. Slurp. Support event to raise awareness and funds. Along with the Shuck. Slurp. Support event, recent fundraisers include Portside’s Hops for Habitat fundraiser and Holiday Drive.

Founded in 2012, Portside Real Estate Group is a locally and female owned, residential real estate agency with five offices throughout Southern and Coastal Maine. Our mission is to bring a more personalized approach to the home buying and selling process – and we’re committed to the communities we serve. Our agency and agents regularly donate a portion of our commissions to help make Maine a great place to live. “Portside Gives Back” is much more than a catchphrase, it’s a social responsibility hallmark of our homegrown real estate group. Our founder and agents are dedicated to the place we call home. For more information, visit https://portsiderealestategroup.com/.