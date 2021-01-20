Join the Mount Desert Island Historical Society on Thursday, Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. for this year’s baked bean supper presentation. The Mount Desert Island Historical Society’s 10th annual supper will still capture important elements of a traditional baked bean supper, but due to Covid-19 restrictions, the event will take place online instead of at MDI High School.

The Society has a fun lineup planned for the evening including locally beloved storytellers Earl Brechlin and Dennis Damon, who will entertain guests with stories old and new. Damon and Brechlin both collect stories to carry on a long tradition of gifted men and women who share our collective history through tales of adventure, humor, mishap, and even the occasional haunting. They will be joined by Dr. Bill Horner, founder of the Society’s bean supper, who will offer a humorous explanation of the gastronomical impact of consuming beans, and Sharon Joyce, owner of Ambrosia Cooking School and author of A Culinary History of Downeast Maine, who will share recipes and ingredients found among Downeast bean recipes. Participants are asked to share some of their tips and secrets for cooking the best beans, even if those are “beans from away.”



The digital Baked Bean Supper Cookbook features over 40 beloved recipes from community bakers who have donated their dishes over the past ten years. The cookbook includes many varieties of traditional New England baked beans, in addition to recipes of “beans from away,” brown bread, side dishes, pies, and cookies. We invite you to bake a dish in your home and join us for the virtual Zoom event. To purchase access to the event and the PDF digital Cookbook click here at https://mdihistory.org/baked-bean-supper-cookbook-virtual-presentation/?utm_source=Master+Mailing+List&utm_campaign=eea7f171b1-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2018_02_14_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_88791c42f0-eea7f171b1-137100801.