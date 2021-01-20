ELLSWORTH — The public is invited to grab their favorite beverage and celebrate Heart of Ellsworth’s fifth anniversary virtually via ZOOM. The Tuesday, Jan. 26 6 p.m. event will highlight 2020 accomplishments and 2021 goals and projects. Heart of Ellsworth board and committee members will share the organization’s work supporting downtown businesses, revitalization activities and beautification efforts in downtown Ellsworth.

As Heart of Ellsworth prepares for its 2021 annual meeting Executive Director Cara Romano recently shared her enthusiasm for the year ahead, “As a newly inducted Affiliate Community of the Maine Downtown Center and National Main Street America program, we look forward to deepening our partnership with the City of Ellsworth, downtown and Ellsworth area businesses, and community members to provide resources and platforms for Ellsworth’s collective growth as we recover from the COVID -19 pandemic. The Heart of Ellsworth board and staff are excited to get to work in the year ahead.”

Visit the Heart of Ellsworth Facebook page for online event tune-in instructions. To learn more about Heart of Ellsworth and its year-round efforts to support and promote downtown Ellsworth, visit heartofellsworth.org.