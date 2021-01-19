PORTLAND — Full Plates Full Potential is pleased to announce that Justin Strasburger has been selected to be the organization’s first executive director and joined the team on Jan. 6. Strasburger brings nearly 15 years of experience as a leader and advocate working to level the playing field around access, equity and opportunities. Prior to joining Full Plates he led strategic initiatives and national growth strategy at Bottom Line — a nationally recognized college access and completion organization — following a four-year stint as executive director of their flagship Boston region.

“Justin brings a strong combination of experience leading, collaborating with partners and focusing on the root issues of increasing access to students wanting to better their lives. He’s an ideal leader and joins Full Plates at a crucial time for kids and our school partners. We are excited to have Justin on board as we continue to navigate the current pandemic and longer term opportunities of structurally increasing participation in school meals. The entire Full Plates community – board, staff, grantees and partners welcome him,” said Justin Alfond, co-founder of Full Plates.

Growing up, Strasburger spent his summers in Maine, then returned to attend Bowdoin College, earning an AB in government and teaching. He began his career with Harlem Children’s Zone in New York City where he found a passion for college access and completion work. While in Boston, Strasburger completed the Institute of Nonprofit Practice’s certificate program through Tufts University and earned an MS in nonprofit management and Leadership from Northeastern University.





“Poverty and child hunger are societal failings, not those of any one individual or family. It is incumbent on all of us to work collectively to not only ensure children can access the food they need today but also to work towards a better, more perfect future,” said Strasburger. “I believe Full Plates Full Potential can be the catalyst for this needed systemic change.”

A native of New Jersey, Strasburger followed his heart back to Brunswick in late 2020, where he now lives with his wife and two young boys. He loves spending time in the outdoors, cooking, and being with friends and family around a firepit.