BANGOR — In connection with its yearly Law Day Contest, the Penobscot County Bar Association is giving away two $500 prizes and two $250 prizes to the high school students within the county who submit the best essays and artwork reflecting on the state of the rule of law in America in 2021.

This year’s theme, “Advancing the Rule of Law Now,” chosen by the American Bar Association for contests around the nation, invites young scholars to consider the rule of law, the principle that all individuals and institutions are accountable to the law and to contemplate the rule of law through the lens of today’s state of politics and the law.

Students submitting an essay must discuss their perspective in 750 words or less. Students submitting a work of art must submit a two-dimensional representation no larger than 11 by 17 inches. Submissions must not bear identifying information about the contestant and must come with a cover sheet with identifying information attached.





All entries must be postmarked or emailed to Contest Coordinator Tracy Collins at tcollins@rudmanwinchell.com or P.O. Box 1401, Bangor, ME 04402-1401, no later than 5 p.m. on March 19. The bar association will host a ceremony consistent with COVID-19 safety protocols for the winners and runners-up in May. The association will contact finalists with details about the ceremony.

The Penobscot County Bar Association was founded in 1904 as a means of bridging the gap between Penobscot County’s legal community and the community at large. The association has been integral in establishing what is widely considered one of the most cordial and communal bars in the state. The organization donates time, money, and resources to charitable and educational causes within the county and provides continuing legal education to the legal community.

For information, please contact Tracy Collins at tcollins@rudmanwinchell.com.