DIXVILLE NOTCH, New Hampshire — A contractor who formed a partnership to buy the Balsams resort in northern New Hampshire shortly after it closed in 2011 has sold his share to current developer Les Otten, giving him 100 percent ownership of the resort and surrounding property.

The Caledonian-Record reported Dan Hebert sold his 50 percent share of Balsams View LLC to Otten’s North Country Coos LLC. Otten bought the other 50 percent from Dan Dagesse in 2017.

Hebert said in a statement he was proud to partner with Dagesse to buy the Balsams “when other buyers pulled out and the resort’s future was very uncertain.”





Otten developed a $180 million renovation and expansion plan and “shepherded it through nearly the entire permit review process” after being recruited by Hebert, who previously said “a larger vision was necessary.”

The development comes after the Coos County Planning Board granted a four-year extension for the project’s Planned Unit Developmental Conditional Use Permit, which was set to expire this month.

A planned first-phase development includes expanding a ski area; adding a hotel, conference center, hiking and biking paths, dining offerings; and up to 4,600 four-bedroom equivalent lodging or residential units.

Otten previously created American Skiing Co. after expanding the Sunday River ski resort in Maine into one of the nation’s biggest ski resort companies. The company later dissolved amid financial difficulties.

Otten was a former part owner of the Boston Red Sox and Republican candidate for Maine governor in 2010.