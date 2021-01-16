The Harpswell Heritage Land Trust is hosting a free monthly “Stories of Change” webinar series.

“Time on a Moving Island” with John Anderson is scheduled for 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27 via Zoom. Click here to register. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Great Duck Island lies six miles to the southeast of Mt. Desert Island in eastern Maine. The island was farmed for over a century and was also the site of an intentional community and psychiatric clinic. Today it is home to one of the largest and oldest seabird colonies in the eastern United States, and is protected as a research and education site by the Nature Conservancy, the State of Maine and College of the Atlantic. This talk will discuss the history and natural history of the island, emphasizing how patterns of human use intertwine with the lives of the island’s avian inhabitants.





Anderson is the W.H. Drury Professor of Ecology/Natural History at College of the Atlantic. He has spent the past 32 years studying seabirds in coastal Maine.For more information please visit our website https://hhltmaine.org/stories-of-change-webinar-series or contact Outreach Director Julia McLeod at outreach@hhltmaine.org or 207-837-9613.