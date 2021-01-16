PORTLAND — The Maine Outdoor Film Festival (“MOFF”), an international festival of adventure, conservation and the arts, is pleased to announce the addition of two new staff members to the outreach team.

Maine native and MOFF Sponsorship Coordinator Andrea Nilosek has worked in the film industry for about a decade through local and national work. After Nilosek sharpened her skills through production work, she pivoted to working on some of the largest film festivals in North America, including serving as manager for Sundance’s ASCAP Music Cafe. Having Nilosek’s previous experience will help the Festival grow as it expands initiatives from nearly a decade of operation.

MOFF also added a digital director after the holidays in Kyle Walton. With Festival roots since 2017 and advocacy for expanding the Maine film scene, Walton brings years of experience with content creation, television production, and public relations. From experience with legacy brands like Maine Media Workshops and News Center Maine, he’s aimed at maximizing the Festival’s digital product for followers, filmmakers and sponsors.





In late July, the Maine Outdoor Film Festival returns to Portland for 10 days of outdoor screenings, featuring over 14 hours of outdoor adventure and conservation films from all over the world. With a dual focus on COVID-19 safety compliance & outdoor entertainment, MOFF was one of the state’s premier outdoor experiences in 2020 and promises to be again in 2021.

About the Maine Outdoor Film Festival: Founded in 2012, MOFF is an international film festival featuring films about outdoor adventure and conservation. Held annually in the summer, MOFF 2021 Portland, is slated for July 29 to Aug. 8. MOFF Portland and associated satellite screenings celebrate the outdoor community and inspire expression.