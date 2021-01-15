Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the 30s with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about today.

Eight more Mainers died and another 808 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Thursday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll now stands at 461. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

We want to hear from people associated with long-term care facilities and how the vaccination effort is affecting you or a family member.





Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

The number of coronavirus patients at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor has continued to fall over the past week even as the state has seen record-high hospitalizations. But the drop in Bangor might not be cause for optimism.

A snow drift covers the back end of an Eastport Police Department cruiser parked outside the local public safety building in this 2015 file photo. Credit: Bill Trotter / BDN

The Eastport City Council has voted 4-1 to reinstate Peter Harris back to his job as the local police chief after he was terminated by the city manager last fall, but Harris is not sure he wants the job back.

“[The city manager] went out of his way to make my life difficult,” Harris said. “I believe he was abusing his authority.”

A plan for a cellphone tower on Route 1 in Rockland is causing worry among neighboring residents. Credit: Lauren Abbate / BDN

The planning board says the settlement requires them to act with authority it does not have and to approve project elements that violate city code.

Now, the cell tower company is asking a federal judge to hold the city in contempt of court for failing to adhere to the terms of the lawsuit settlement agreement.

Denny Gallaudet of Cumberland walks through the woodlot behind his house where he’s lived for 40 years on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

The Maine Climate Council called for the formation of a group to develop a voluntary forest carbon program that would provide financial incentives for the state’s 86,000 woodland owners with between 10 and 10,000 acres to “increase carbon storage in Maine’s forests.”

A man walks by the former location of BRGR Bar on Brown Street in Portland on Friday Jan. 8, 2021. The empty restaurant location is one of almost 50 sitting idle in the city. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

The first Maine businesses could start applying for a new round of Paycheck Protection Program loans on Monday, but the rollout is happening in phases and the process this time is different, with some required to give financial information and other details for a second loan.

Bangor’s Andrew Szwez takes the ball past Madden White of Nokomis during Thursday’s game action. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Opening night for the Bangor boys basketball team was like no other in school history. There were virtually no cars in the parking lot, and the doors to Red Barry Gymnasium led the few people allowed inside to empty bleachers where typically up to a thousand fans might show up to cheer on the home team.

One deer licks another deer’s face in this trail camera image. Maine’s deer biologist says the behavior is common among deer that are related to each other. Credit: Courtesy of Garrett Murch

“After a couple months of looking at your trail camera submissions, I’ve had the opportunity to check out some big bucks, a bathing bear and odd interactions between all kinds of critters,” writes John Holyoke. “Today’s submission, from Garrett Murch of Mount Vernon, is a video that shows a tender moment shared by a couple of deer.”

