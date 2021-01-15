PRESQUE ISLE — MMG Insurance Company is pleased to announce that Kayla O’Malley Dill has been promoted to vice president of marketing and business development, effective Jan. 4.

Dill joined the company in 2013 as senior marketing representative. Throughout her tenure with MMG, Dill also held the positions of territory manager and most recently of senior territory manager in the State of Maine. She previously worked for a national carrier holding positions in sales, casualty claims and learning & development.

“Kayla has been an integral leader in our largest state. She has strengthened our agency relationships and has played a key role in a number of corporate initiatives, including the development and release of our MMG Next technology initiatives.” states Larry Shaw, MMG president/CEO. “We are looking forward to Kayla’s leadership across our regional footprint and her insights as we continue to position for the future.”





On assuming her new position, Dill comments, “I am proud to step into this role and build upon the company’s strong marketing foundation. I look forward to contributing to the ongoing success of MMG’s mission of delivering superior service to our agency partners and policyholders in an evolving marketplace.”

Dill is a graduate of the University of Maine Business School and holds the CIC and AIC designations. She has been active with the Maine Young Agents committee and was recognized as Young Agent Committee Member of the Year in 2016. Dill resides in Scarborough with her husband Jeremy and daughters Elyse and Cora.