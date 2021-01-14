Police are searching for the driver of a car that allegedly crashed through a fence and struck the nose of a plane parked at the Brunswick Executive Airport.

The crash occurred sometime during the night of Jan. 13-14th, according to Brunswick police. Following the crash, the car struck another fence and then left the airport, police said.

Brunswick police said they are searching for a Jeep Wrangler with damage to the front end and driver’s side mirror. No one appears to have been injured in the crash.