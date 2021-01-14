Delta Air Lines is set to resume flights at Bangor International Airport after suspending flights during the summer because of the coronavirus, airport officials said Thursday.

Delta will offer daily flights to and from LaGuardia Airport in New York beginning on March 2. It had suspended service in Bangor on July 8 as part of a broader suspension of operations at 11 airports across the country due to lower passenger numbers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The return of Delta represents a fortunate turn for an airport that has seen a 71 percent decrease in travelers since the pandemic began, amid a growing hesitancy from Americans to fly amid virus spread and numerous statewide virus-related restrictions.





Airport Director Tony Caruso — who just said Wednesday that he looked forward to Delta returning to Bangor International’s fold — said in a statement that he was “thrilled” to see Delta’s return and hoped to see more flights return to its schedule in the future.

Delta has previously also flown to and from Detroit and Washington, D.C.’s Reagan National Airport. Delta is not yet resuming service to either of those airports, though American Airlines currently flies from Bangor to Reagan National.

Bangor International saw 71 percent fewer passengers — a decrease of 332,000 — from April to November 2020, compared with the same period in 2019. That decrease was slightly greater than the decline in air travel seen nationwide in that period.

On Wednesday, Caruso said he recognized that commercial air travel will continue to face hurdles during and after the current health crisis. Yet he was hopeful that some types of air travel could rebound after a substantial portion of the American public is vaccinated against COVID-19.

“People will still want and need to travel but are going to be ready to do so on their own time,” Caruso said. “We’ll be here whenever that is.”