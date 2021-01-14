PORTLAND – Verrill is pleased to welcome attorney Emily Coombs to the firm as a member of the Employment & Labor Group, resident in the firm’s Portlandoffice.

Coombs draws on her business background to support employers in solving complex workplace issues. Before practicing law, she worked in labor relations for an aerospace and defense company. This on-the-ground experience in labor arbitration, mediation, collective bargaining negotiations, and contract administration, allows her to understand the importance of reliable legal support in high-pressure situations and to provide quality client service.

Coombs received her bachelor’s degree from Villanova University and her master’s degree in industrial and labor relations from Cornell University. She earned her law degree from the University of Connecticut. During and after law school, Coombs volunteered with the Connecticut Veterans Legal Center providing advocacy support to veterans in their dealings with the Veterans Benefits Administration.







Verrill’s deep-rooted history dates back to 1862. Today, Verrill is a full-service law firm with more than 130 attorneys and seven offices throughout the Northeast. The firm’s attorneys provide award-winning client service to businesses and individuals across the country and around the globe in a variety of areas and industries, including construction, energy, food and beverage, health care, higher education, manufacturing, technology, and telecommunications, among others. For more information about the firm and its values, visit http://www.verrill-law.com.