HOULTON – Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maine was the recipient of funds raised during 2020 by employees of Katahdin Trust, a local community bank.

“Every Friday, Katahdin Trust employees from our 16 northern Maine, greater Bangor and Portland area branches and Operations Center can participate in our Casual Because We Care program,” explains Natasha McCarthy, vice president, human resources director. “Our employees were very pleased to contribute to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maine because they make such a positive impact on local families.”

Katahdin Trust employees can dress casually every Friday in support of various non-profit organizations throughout Maine. Each employee that participates in Casual Because We Care donates a minimum of $1 in exchange for the privilege to dress casually and wear jeans.





“We are filled with gratitude by the thoughtfulness of the employees of Katahdin Trust for choosing RMHC of Maine to receive this generous gift,” said Alicia Milne, development director of RMHC Maine. “With the impact of COVID-19 still very much a part of our day to day, we appreciate every dollar raised to support our programs in Bangor and Portland that provide a safe, comfortable, and compassionate home away from home for families who must travel for their child’s medical care. We are grateful for this gift and hope to bring even more hope to the lives of families across Maine.”