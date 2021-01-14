MARS HILL – Christopher Anderson, president of the F.A. Peabody Company (FAPCO), has announced that Liam Hughes has earned his Property and Casualty license. Hughes is a graduate of Presque Isle High School and Husson University, with a business degree. He is also certified in Small Business Development from Eastern Maine Community College.

Steve Fitzpatrick, FAPCO’s Southern Aroostook District Manager, says, “Liam was raised in the County and is familiar with the area, and comes to us with a strong education in the business field. We look forward to the value that Liam will bring to our agency and the community.”

Hughes resides in Presque Isle with his partner and two children. He is an avid golfer and alpine skier.





Hughes is ready to help you with your insurance needs statewide. Clients can reach him at 207-521-5719 or liam.hughes@fapeabody.com.