BOYS BASKETBALL

Tuesday’s Results

Cony 78, Mt. Ararat 62

Maranacook 86, Erskine Acad. 40

Mount View 74, Waterville 35





Mt. Blue 94, Lawrence 91 (4 OT)

Oceanside 67, Belfast 62

Monday’s Results

Fort Fairfield 45, Easton 41

Southern Aroostook 94, Hodgdon 47

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tuesday’s Results

Erskine Acad. 51, Maranacook 41

Fort Fairfield 78, Easton 5

Lawrence 53, Mt. Blue 35

Monday’s Results

Cony 46, Mt. Ararat 44

HOCKEY

Monday’s Results

Bangor 1, Old Town-Orono 1 (OT)

How to report games

There are many difficult challenges for Mainers during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Maine high schools are ready to start the winter sports season.

To help keep readers up to date on all the action, the BDN is asking for the help of team coaches and managers to report the results of their games, matches and meets.

Scores and statistics should be reported via email, preferably immediately after the event, at bdnsports@bangordailynews.com as our electronic system is unavailable. Please use a plain-text format.

FOR ALL GAMES, we ask for the game location, final score, each team’s won-lost record and the first and last names of all players mentioned for each team.

Check below for the reporting format for your sport.

BASKETBALL:

Old Town 49, John Bapst 35

At Bangor

Old Town (8-9): Shawn Hoogterp 4-3-13, Michael Brown 3-4-11, Bryce Richards 4-0-8, Matt Seymour 1-2-4, Casey Downs 1-1-3, Ethan Hayes 1-1-3, Sam Magoon 0-3-3, Caden Jackson 1-0-2, Kyle Paradis 1-0-2, Chris Albert

​John Bapst (1-16): Rhett McDonald 8-3-21, Cayman Zephir 2-1-6, Jordan Kimball 2-0-5, Jaedan Sockbeson 1-1-3, Corey Butler, Max Chadwick, Devlin Crowley, Sam Ellis, Quinn Mitchell, Luke Norman

Old Town 10-20-36-49

John Bapst 7-16-20-35

3-pt. goals: Hoogterp 2, Brown; McDonald 2, Kimball, Zephir

JV: Old Town 50-43

FOR HOCKEY:

Hampden 4, Gardiner 3

At Camden National Bank Ice Vault, Hallowell

Hampden Academy goals: Cam Henderson 2, Khaleb Hale and Cooper Leland; assists: Owen Cross, Sam Economy, Khaleb Hale

Gardiner goals: Ryan Kimball, Jake Weston, Alex Grover; assists: Jon Flynn, Cam Rizzo

​Goalies, Hampden: Cooper Ryan 20 saves, 23 shots; Gardiner: Max Dearborn 22 saves, 26 shots

JV: Hampden 1-0

For TRACK AND FIELD, SWIMMING, SKIING and WRESTLING:

Coaches or meet administrators should email results to the BDN at bdnsports@bangordailynews.com using their respective meet scoring software programs. Please choose AP News or a plain-text format.

Thank you for taking the time to report your events!

If you have any questions, please contact the BDN Sports department at bdnsports@bangordailynews.com