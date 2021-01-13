Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low to high 30s from north to south, with clouds parting to give way to mostly sunny skies in the south. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 11 deaths and 715 more coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Tuesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll now stands at 449. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Thirty-nine residents and 17 staff have tested positive for the virus at the Barron Center, a city-operated senior-living facility, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The cases have accrued in the past two months as community transmission has spiked this winter.





A group of people protesting state mask mandates and shut downs has gathered every Sunday for about two months on the corner of High and Main streets in downtown Belfast — what is known locally as “Resistance Corner.”

An anti-mask demonstrator pushed a man into traffic following a tense exchange that was captured on video and posted online.

In this Jan. 6, 2021, image from video, Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, speaks as the Senate reconvenes to debate the objection to confirm the Electoral College vote from Arizona, after protesters stormed into the U.S. Capitol. Credit: Senate Television via AP

Sen. Angus King joined the growing chorus of lawmakers calling for President Donald Trump’s impeachment on Tuesday, saying last Wednesday’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol showed he was a “danger to the Republic.”

PLUS: U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree is throwing her support behind a resolution to condemn and investigate more than 140 lawmakers who backed a failed bid to overturn the results of the Electoral College.

PLUS: With a sudden force, the wall of Republican support that has enabled Trump to weather a seemingly endless series of crises is beginning to erode.

Bangor Drug Manager Amber Morin shows the Moderna coronavirus vaccine packaging on Jan. 12. Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN

Today, the pharmacists from the St. John Valley — Charles Ouellette runs St. John Valley Pharmacy in Fort Kent and John Hebert runs Hebert Rexall Pharmacy in Van Buren — are playing a key role in vaccinating long-term care facility residents and staff members against COVID-19.

Gov. Janet Mills is pictured at the State House on Sept. 10. Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN

The change in strategy has been considered for weeks, and Maine health officials have mostly declined to speculate on what the state would do if it occurred. But Mills said Tuesday that it was “appropriate” for the first vaccines to go to older residents and that she would be announcing updates to the plan soon.

Maine Rep. Billy Bob Faulkingham, R-Winter Harbor, looks through papers at his desk in the State House in Augusta in this August 2019 file photo. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

The lawsuit led by state Rep. Billy Bob Faulkingham, R-Winter Harbor, his political action committee and a national group backing the referendum bid asked a U.S. District Court judge to put a law on hold requiring people who circulate petitions to get questions on the ballot be registered to vote in the towns they circulate in.

In this Dec. 30, 2020, file photo, a real estate for sale sign sits outside 65 George St. in South Portland.

Maine’s least populated county saw robust home sales in 2020.

Jeff Roberts, owner of Maine’s Custom Builders, sweeps away broken glass at the entrance of Joe’s Market in Bangor on Tuesday. Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN

Two men broke into Joe Perry’s Garland Street market early Tuesday, stealing nearly $1,300 in cash and products.

A Bangor neighborhood in June 2017.

Many Bangor homeowners can now add onto their homes or make significant renovations without flouting city codes.

A river otter munches on a fish while lying on the ice of a body of water in Penobscot County. Credit: Courtesy of Sheila Wakefield

When ice starts forming along Maine’s rivers and streams in the late fall, Sheila Wakefield knows it’s time to start looking for river otters. Visiting waterways throughout northern Penobscot County, she and her husband, Tim Wakefield, search for these playful, aquatic animals all winter long.

They call the activity “ottering.”

A bobcat carries a plump gray squirrel through the woods in this trail camera image. Credit: Courtesy of John Green

Now, the rest of us wouldn’t go tromping through the woods with a pretty chubby-looking gray squirrel in our mouths, but who are we to pass judgment on this hungry cat? A kitty’s gotta eat, after all.

In other Maine news …

Bangor neighborhood complaint against Versant Power dismissed after tree-trimming

Hate mail sent to Portland-area residents began as early as October, police say

Last fall’s moose hunters enjoyed highest success rate since 2012

Ellsworth police chief will serve as city’s permanent manager

Maine state parks saw record-breaking visits in 2020

Maine public advocate ‘disappointed’ utility regulators didn’t impose new moratorium on disconnect notices

Beal College has changed its name to Beal University