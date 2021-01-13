LINCOLNVILLE — Once again, the Lincolnville Historical Society’s Beach Schoolhouse Renovation Project is holding a take-out, curbside public supper, similar to November’s Take-out Chili meal. Much as we would love to set the tables in our building’s dining room (that would be 33 Beach Road, known to many as the Lincolnville Improvement Association or LIA building) and invite everyone in to sit down together, eat and talk, we can’t do that yet.

So this month we’re planning an old-fashioned baked bean supper with a homemade biscuit, coleslaw and a cookie. Each meal is $10, with a choice of beans with bacon or vegetarian, a biscuit, regular or gluten free and same for cookies. As we did in November, we’ll have your meal packed in a bag with your pre-ordered choices; pick it up and pay at 33 Beach Road, Lincolnville, between 1 and 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23, with a Jan. 24 snow date. Order by emailing or calling Chris Leary, christinemleary@gmail.com or 585-261-4890; orders should be in by Wednesday, Jan. 20.