Healthy Acadia wants to help you begin the new year on a positive note. Give yourself the gift of improved health and wellbeing while taking time to relax, boost your immunity, and strengthen your mind and body with Tai Chi for Health. Healthy Acadia will be kicking off a new round of eight-week online courses starting the third week in January. While classes are free, donations are suggested.

Tai Chi helps empower people to improve their health and overall wellbeing through gentle mind-body exercises, each sequenced to smoothly flow into the next without pause. While developed by the Tai Chi for Health Institute to bring health benefits as quickly as possible for specific conditions, all courses are appropriate and beneficial for people of all ages and physical abilities.

Healthy Acadia has offered Tai Chi for Health classes since 2014, and hundreds of community members have enjoyed the social and physical benefits of regular group sessions offered at several locations across Hancock and Washington counties. The arrival of COVID-19 in Maine last March prompted Healthy Acadia to shift the classes to an online format.





“Healthy Acadia’s online courses are interactive social opportunities that really help participants maintain a sense of community during this challenging time of physical distancing,” said Nina Zeldin, Tai Chi instructor and community outreach coordinator with Healthy Acadia.

“Tai chi relaxes my mind and body, said Kathy, a Tai Chi for Health program participant. “It refreshes my spirit, filling me with peace, compassion and connection with others and the natural world.”

Healthy Acadia will offer the following Tai Chi for Health courses starting in January:

● Intermediate Tai Chi for Health programs & Yang 24, Mondays, January 18 to March 8, 2021, 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

● Intermediate Sun 73, Mondays, January 18 to March 8, 2021, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

● Beginners Tai Chi for Arthritis, Tuesdays, January 19 to March 9, 2021, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

● Intermediate Yang 40, Tuesdays, January 19 to March 9, 2021, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

● Beginners Tai Chi for Arthritis, Tuesdays, January 19 to March 9, 2021, 21, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

● Intermediate TCHI programs & Yang 24, Wednesdays, January 20 to March 10, 2021, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

● Intermediate Sun 73, Wednesdays, January 20 to March 10, 2021, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

● Beginners Tai Chi for Heart Conditions, Thursdays, January 21 to March 11, 2021,10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

● Beginners Tai Chi for Osteoporosis, Thursdays, January 21 to March 11, 2021, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Pre-registration is required for all classes. Click here to register for any or all of these Tai Chi for Health courses. Once your registration is complete, you will receive login information via the email address you provided. For more information or to register by phone, contact Nina Zeldin at 207-479-1206.

Healthy Acadia is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that engages in a broad range of initiatives to build healthier communities and make it easier for people to lead healthy lives across Washington and Hancock counties, Maine. Learn more at www.HealthyAcadia.org.