ROCKLAND — On Sunday, Jan. 24 from 9 a.m. to noon Rachel Nixon will lead a half-day meditation retreat hosted by The Dancing Elephant on Zoom. The program is open to the community by donation. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link.

Winter is a time of hibernation, a time of stillness and silence. When we listen deeply, we can hear the call to slow down and rest. This half-day retreat is an opportunity to respond to the call, to soften and let go into the present moment. The morning will be a blend of guided practice, deep listening, mindful movement, silence, and guided relaxation. Come settle in and enjoy a peaceful, nurturing morning. All are welcome. No previous meditation experience is required.

Nixon has been exploring Buddhist teachings since 1999. Over the years, she has been inspired by Pema Chödrön’s writings and has trained at Shambhala Buddhist Centers in the U.S. and Canada. She attended the seven-week Yarne Retreat with Pema Chodron at Gampo Abbey in 2019-20. Nixon has also studied with the Mangala Shri Bhuti community and at the Insight Meditation Society. She has been trained as a Shambhala Path meditation instructor and a K-12 mindful schools educator.





The Dancing Elephant is a community center for yoga, meditation and art located in downtown Rockland. All programs are donation-based and available for all levels. For more information and to register, visit www.rocklandyoga.com or contact Nixon at rachel@rocklandyoga.com or 207-594-1694.