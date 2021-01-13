On Wednesday, Feb. 3 at 3 p.m., OceanView at Falmouth will host a webinar “Experts in Arthritis” featuring Diane M. Jeselskis, BSN, RN-ONC, joint services coordinator at Maine Medical Partners. Jeselskis will discuss the arthritis process, prevention tips and non-surgical treatment options for patients with arthritis.

As part of the Global Alliance for Musculoskeletal Health, U.S. patient and healthcare professional organizations, medical schools, government agencies and health systems providers have come together as part of the United States Bone and Joint Initiative (USBJI) to improve prevention of bone and joint disorders, and the quality of life for those affected.

This goal begins with increased awareness, solid information and more research.





For more information, call 207-781-4460.