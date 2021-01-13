BANGOR — The City of Bangor Parks and Recreation Department is happy to provide affordable before and after school programming (Monday through Friday) for children in grades K- 5 within the Bangor Public School system. This program offers a safe and fun experience for before and after school, school vacations, and snow days.

The Kids Cave program opens as early as 6:45 a.m. Bus transportation is provided to your child’s individual school. After school, children are bussed to the Parks & Recreation Center where they will engage in fun activities including, arts and crafts, gym games, outdoor play, as well as a quiet place to do homework. Pick up is any time between 3 and 6 p.m.

In the event that Bangor Public Schools transition to a fully remote or hybrid learning model, we will open our doors to existing and new children in grades K-5 from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for that period of time.





Bangor Parks and Recreation follows and enforces CDC and the state of Maine regulations regarding COVID-19 in order to provide a clean, safe and sanitary environment for all children and staff members. You can find more information and register for the Kids Cave program on the Bangor Parks and Recreation website (bangorparksandrec.com) under “Programs”. Also feel free to call the office at 207-992-4490.