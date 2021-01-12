The city of Pawtucket is suing the owners of the Pawtucket Red Sox for allegedly failing to repair and maintain the baseball stadium where the team played as they were obligated to do under a contract.

In a lawsuit filed Jan. 7, the city sued the owners of the PawSox for failing to maintain the city-owned McCoy Stadium, though the suit did not name a specific amount of damages sought, The Providence Journal reported.

The PawSox are moving to Worcester, Massachusetts, and are scheduled to start playing there later this year.





“This is another unfortunate piece of the Pawtucket Red Sox Saga,” a spokesperson for the city, Wilder Arboleda, told the newspaper.

“This means the City of Pawtucket will be exposed for the entire facility and upkeep which was originally the responsibility of the State and PawSox, leaving the burden on the taxpayers to fix or knock down the facility,” he said.

In October, the city sent a letter to the Pawtucket Red Sox Baseball Club LLC to fix outstanding repairs, which an architectural firm estimated to cost $35 million in a 2016 study. The team responded that they had met their obligations.

A spokesperson for the team told the newspaper they were reviewing the lawsuit and considering a response.