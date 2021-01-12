Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low to high 30s from north to south, with clouds eventually parting for mostly sunny skies. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another six deaths and 313 more coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll now stands at 438. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
A Dexter school will switch to remote instruction only this week after two people tested positive and were determined to have been in close contact with 51 staff and students.
Susan Collins recounts the moment rioters stormed the Capitol
“Little did I know when I arrived in the Senate Chamber at 12:30 p.m. just how turbulent and dangerous the day would be, with the Capitol occupied, a police officer murdered and rioters breaking windows, looting offices and attempting to block the certification of an American election,” U.S. Sen. Susan Collins writes.
EDITORIAL: Susan Collins should make a Declaration of Reality
What Susan Collins’ Trump criticism says about Democrats’ impeachment case
While Susan Collins’ carefully worded criticism is mostly buried in a narrative account of her experience, it uses language mirroring the Democratic impeachment article and her first OpEd bluntly criticizing Trump when she refused to endorse him in 2016.
PLUS: Trump faces a reckoning within the GOP after deadly riot
Jared Golden will vote to impeach Trump for inciting Capitol riots
U.S. Rep. Jared Golden of Maine’s 2nd District announced Monday that he will favor impeaching President Donald Trump as Democrats look to begin the process for the second time in his presidency for inciting last week’s riot at the Capitol.
PLUS: House speeding to impeach Trump for Capitol ‘insurrection’
FBI cites no evidence of armed protests in Maine before Joe Biden’s inauguration
The FBI said it has no evidence of armed protests in Maine and other New England states after the agency circulated a memo saying they were being planned in all 50 state capitals ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.
PLUS: Records show fervent Trump fans fueled Capitol takeover
Investigator can’t confirm noose was left in Washington Academy classroom
Though the school could not verify that a noose was left intentionally in the teacher’s classroom, it has taken steps to address complaints about alleged racist or discriminatory acts at the private East Machias school.
After years of political wrangling, Bangor psychiatric facility will finally open
A newly built facility on the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center campus in Bangor is set to open later this month, housing older patients with severe mental illness from across Maine.
Maine orders Walgreens to give up vaccine doses it had no immediate plans to use
State health officials Monday ordered the Walgreens pharmacy chain to send almost 2,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses it had no immediate plans to administer to two Lewiston hospitals that needed to vaccinate more health care providers.
Top legal advocate sees hope for Maine’s immigrant community under Biden administration
Biden has set a goal to raise the cap to admit 125,000 refugees annually, restoring the number to Obama-era levels after Trump capped the limit at 15,000. That would have an effect on Maine’s refugee population.
Tell us how you plan to use your stimulus check
Many Mainers used their first stimulus check last April to pay for daily necessities or rent. Some saved it. With the virus in its 11th month in the state and infections and deaths still high, are Mainers using the money for other purposes now?
Maine deer sports a fuzzy crown in this trail cam photo
That’s the kind of photo that would get you out the door during hunting season, though, just on the off chance that you might cross paths with the buck again.
In other Maine news …
Bill Belichick says he will not receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom
Maine drug deaths on pace to ‘significantly exceed’ those leading up to pandemic
Maine might require insurance to cover COVID-19 tests, shots
Janet Mills orders flags lowered to honor Capitol Police officers who died after riot
Maine requiring driver’s licenses to be renewed again
Firefighters save pet rat, cats, lizards from Waterville blaze