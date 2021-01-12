Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low to high 30s from north to south, with clouds eventually parting for mostly sunny skies. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another six deaths and 313 more coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll now stands at 438. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

A Dexter school will switch to remote instruction only this week after two people tested positive and were determined to have been in close contact with 51 staff and students.





Smoke fills the walkway outside the Senate Chamber as supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers inside the Capitol on Wednesday in Washington. Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP

“Little did I know when I arrived in the Senate Chamber at 12:30 p.m. just how turbulent and dangerous the day would be, with the Capitol occupied, a police officer murdered and rioters breaking windows, looting offices and attempting to block the certification of an American election,” U.S. Sen. Susan Collins writes.

In this Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and her husband Thomas Daffron remove their face masks as Vice President Mike Pence, not pictured, administers the oath of office during a reenactment ceremony in the Old Senate Chamber at the Capitol in Washington. Credit: Kevin Dietsch / AP

While Susan Collins’ carefully worded criticism is mostly buried in a narrative account of her experience, it uses language mirroring the Democratic impeachment article and her first OpEd bluntly criticizing Trump when she refused to endorse him in 2016.

In this April 27, 2019, file photo, U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, speaks during a ceremony for a Zumwalt-class guided missile destroyer named for former President Lyndon B. Johnson in Bath. Credit: David Sharp / AP Credit: David Sharp / AP

U.S. Rep. Jared Golden of Maine’s 2nd District announced Monday that he will favor impeaching President Donald Trump as Democrats look to begin the process for the second time in his presidency for inciting last week’s riot at the Capitol.

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier Wednesday at the Capitol in Washington. Credit: John Minchillo / AP Credit: John Minchillo / AP

The FBI said it has no evidence of armed protests in Maine and other New England states after the agency circulated a memo saying they were being planned in all 50 state capitals ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The sun sets over Washington Academy in East Machias on Nov. 9, 2020. Credit: Bill Trotter / BDN Credit: Bill Trotter / BDN

Though the school could not verify that a noose was left intentionally in the teacher’s classroom, it has taken steps to address complaints about alleged racist or discriminatory acts at the private East Machias school.

The newly completed psychiatric unit at the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor is seen Monday. Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN

A newly built facility on the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center campus in Bangor is set to open later this month, housing older patients with severe mental illness from across Maine.

In this Dec. 4, 2020, file photo, customers wear a mask as they check out information signs that a COVID-19 vaccine is not yet available at Walgreens in Northbrook, Illinois. Credit: Nam Y. Huh / AP Credit: Nam Y. Huh / AP

State health officials Monday ordered the Walgreens pharmacy chain to send almost 2,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses it had no immediate plans to administer to two Lewiston hospitals that needed to vaccinate more health care providers.

Susan Roche is the executive director of the Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project in Portland. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Biden has set a goal to raise the cap to admit 125,000 refugees annually, restoring the number to Obama-era levels after Trump capped the limit at 15,000. That would have an effect on Maine’s refugee population.

This file photo shows last April’s stimulus checks issued by the Internal Revenue Service to help combat the adverse economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak. Credit: Eric Gay / AP Credit: Eric Gay / AP

Many Mainers used their first stimulus check last April to pay for daily necessities or rent. Some saved it. With the virus in its 11th month in the state and infections and deaths still high, are Mainers using the money for other purposes now?

A buck in velvet sports a beautiful set of antlers-in-progress in this trail camera image. Credit: Courtesy of Dave Rich Credit: Courtesy of Dave Rich

That’s the kind of photo that would get you out the door during hunting season, though, just on the off chance that you might cross paths with the buck again.

