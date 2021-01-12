Towns and cities across Maine are taking advantage of solar energy to reduce municipal energy costs. Have questions about how your town can take advantage of solar?

Please join the Natural Resources Council of Maine, Maine Audubon and the Northern Maine Development Commission for an online forum about municipal solar in Maine from 10-11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19. Learn from and get your questions answered by Maine developers, town officials, planners and nonprofits. Space is limited so please register through www.nrcm.org. The webinar link will be emailed post-sign up.

Attendees will hear from Chris Byers – Boyle and Associates, Andrew Kahrl – Revision Energy, Nick Lund – Maine Audubon, Jim Leighton – Limestone Water District and Todd Martin – Natural Resources Council of Maine.





After backward rules and years of inaction on solar, in 2019, the Maine Legislature and Gov. Janet Mills acted to accelerate solar jobs and increase the amount of solar for Maine residents, businesses, and towns. At the start of 2019, Maine had 55 megawatts (MW) of installed solar. In the next five years that is expected to increase to more than 500 MW. We are already seeing this exciting development and job creation across the state, and many Maine towns are already taking advantage.