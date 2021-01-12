Nine volunteers for Relay For Life event gathered safely on Saturday, Jan. 9 at Acadia Area ATV’ers in Hancock and walked the Downeast Sunrise Trail to symbolically take their “Relay First Lap” of the 2021 season on the same day as other volunteers around the world! They did so to re-commit themselves to the lifesaving mission of Relay For Life.

Relay For Life of Hancock (http://www.relayforlife.org/hancockme) is the signature grassroots fundraiser in for the American Cancer Society. The local event this year celebrates 22 years in Hancock County, and this is their second time participating in the Relay First Lap event.



Founded by Dr. Gordy Klatt in Tacoma, Washington, in 1985, the Relay For Life movement unites 3.5 million participants across the world at more than 4,500 events to celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving change. Symbolizing the battle waged around the clock by those facing cancer, the event can last up to 24 hours and empowers communities to take a stand against cancer. Typically, members of each team take turns walking or running around a track or path and participate in fundraising in the months leading up to the event. Donations collected at the event help the American Cancer Society support for anyone facing cancer today and fund cancer research that will help protect future generations. Relay For Life events in the U.S. have raised more than $6.3 billion. Visit http://RelayForLife.org for more information.