PORTLAND, Maine — The decadelong restoration of a synagogue in Portland, Maine, is complete in time for the building’s 100th anniversary.

The Etz Chaim Synagogue on Congress Street in Portland will open again to the public on Feb. 4 following years of work, including repairs after a fire and water damage in May, the Portland Press Herald reported on Monday.

The synagogue houses the Maine Jewish Museum, which closed in May after electric wiring sparked a fire and subsequent extensive water damage, the newspaper reported. Religious services are not scheduled to be held in the building.





The museum features the work of Jewish artists with connections to Maine or Maine artists with connections to the Jewish community, the newspaper reported. Visitors to the synagogue can see the restored ceiling, which is painted with clouds, new stained glass windows and restored woodwork.

The museum, which first opened in 2010, said it will follow the state’s coronavirus guidelines when it opens its doors in February.