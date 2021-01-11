WATERVILLE, Maine — Maine firefighters saved a pet rat Monday along with cats and lizards from a Waterville house fire in which seven people escaped through a window.

The Maine Fire Marshal’s Office was still investigating the Monday morning fire, which destroyed the house. Residents were climbing out a rear window to escape when fire crews arrived, WCSH-TV reported.

The cause of the fire had yet to be determined, and a parked car nearby was also damaged. Firefighters said there was a lot of fire in an enclosed porch that extended into the home.





The people who escaped the building were unharmed. A firefighter was treated at the scene for fatigue. Firefighters saved a total of three cats, three lizards and the rat.