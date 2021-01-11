Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the mid-20s to the mid-30s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies across much of the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 279 new coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Sunday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll remains at 432. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

East End Community School in Portland will go to remote learning this week after five individuals at the school tested positive for COVID-19. It will be the second time the school has gone to remote learning since December.





In this Nov. 13, 2020, file photo, shoppers comply with the mask regulations to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus at Bridgton Books in Bridgton. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

Need has only increased for most businesses since the summer, when the Paycheck Protection Program expired.

PLUS: What Maine businesses need to know about the new round of federal loans

A man walks by the former location of BRGR Bar on Brown Street in Portland on Friday. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

A slew of restaurants in the city have called it quits during the pandemic. Others are ailing as capacities remain capped at a fraction of their former occupancy rates and customers opt to stay safer, eating at home.

Main Street at the intersection with Center Street Old Town. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Despite a few setbacks — which included a massive 2019 fire, soon followed by the coronavirus pandemic — community leaders looked at Old Town’s dwindling city center as a chance to start anew.

U.S. Sen. Angus King, I-Maine (right), walks with Jon Wertheim, a correspondent for CBS’ “60 Minutes,” during an interview in Brunswick in December. Courtesy of CBS

Angus King singled out Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, whose actions were “inimical to the interests of this country.”

PLUS: Lawmakers who voted against Joe Biden are denounced back home

Clockwise from top left, Chellie Pingree, Jared Golden, Susan Collins and Angus King. Composite / BDN and AP files Credit: Composite photo | BDN

U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree of the 1st District is the only member of Maine’s congressional district to back a second Democratic effort to impeach President Donald Trump that may come to a first vote a few days before the president is set to leave office.

PLUS: Former U.S. Sen. Olympia Snowe of Maine said Saturday that President Donald Trump should resign to prepare for the administration of President-elect Joe Biden after a large group of outgoing president’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

The sun sets over Washington Academy in East Machias on Nov. 9, 2020. Credit: Bill Trotter / BDN Credit: Bill Trotter / BDN

A teacher at Washington Academy has been placed on leave after posting comments critical of the school’s new racial sensitivity training program on social media.

Mike “Jethro” Elliott and Kat Walls produce the podcast “The Box of Oddities” from their Bangor studio. Credit: Courtesy of Mike Elliott and Kat Walls Credit: Courtesy of Mike Elliott and Kat Walls

Bangor residents Mike Elliott and Kat Walls have both had long careers on air in broadcast radio, but podcasting — radio’s upstart, all-digital younger sibling — was always something the pair wanted to give a shot.

The Grist Mill Bridge, which crosses over Souadabscook Stream in Hampden, has been replaced as part of a reconstruction and paving project along a two-mile stretch of Route 1A. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

The Grist Mill Bridge in Hampden is the first to use a technology that makes the bridge resistant to corrosion and longer-lasting.

Basketballs are stored on a rack waiting for use at a recent Bangor High School girls basketball practice. Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN

Gone will be the sounds of fans cheering and the smell of popcorn, but fans will be able to catch many games from their own home

In other Maine news …

Maine fishing boat owner asks court to find it’s not at fault for sinking that claimed 4 lives

Janet Mills releases $8.4B budget holding spending mostly flat through mid-2023

14th resident dies in 3 County nursing home COVID-19 outbreaks

Maine cat is reunited with his family 5 years after he went missing

Maine marijuana shops are seeing brisk business despite pandemic

UMaine women’s hockey team quarantined after positive COVID-19 test