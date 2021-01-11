Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the mid-20s to the mid-30s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies across much of the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 279 new coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Sunday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll remains at 432. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
East End Community School in Portland will go to remote learning this week after five individuals at the school tested positive for COVID-19. It will be the second time the school has gone to remote learning since December.
Many still-struggling Maine businesses expected to ask for 2nd federal relief loan
Need has only increased for most businesses since the summer, when the Paycheck Protection Program expired.
PLUS: What Maine businesses need to know about the new round of federal loans
Mass closures have left Portland with more empty restaurant spaces
A slew of restaurants in the city have called it quits during the pandemic. Others are ailing as capacities remain capped at a fraction of their former occupancy rates and customers opt to stay safer, eating at home.
Old Town sees new interest in downtown after massive fire shook city
Despite a few setbacks — which included a massive 2019 fire, soon followed by the coronavirus pandemic — community leaders looked at Old Town’s dwindling city center as a chance to start anew.
Angus King calls GOP objections to Joe Biden’s win ‘profoundly unpatriotic’
Angus King singled out Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, whose actions were “inimical to the interests of this country.”
PLUS: Lawmakers who voted against Joe Biden are denounced back home
Susan Collins, Angus King and Jared Golden mum on new Trump impeachment effort
U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree of the 1st District is the only member of Maine’s congressional district to back a second Democratic effort to impeach President Donald Trump that may come to a first vote a few days before the president is set to leave office.
PLUS: Former U.S. Sen. Olympia Snowe of Maine said Saturday that President Donald Trump should resign to prepare for the administration of President-elect Joe Biden after a large group of outgoing president’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
Teacher at East Machias school where noose was found placed on leave for social media posts
A teacher at Washington Academy has been placed on leave after posting comments critical of the school’s new racial sensitivity training program on social media.
Maine is full of storytellers, and podcasts are their latest outlet
Bangor residents Mike Elliott and Kat Walls have both had long careers on air in broadcast radio, but podcasting — radio’s upstart, all-digital younger sibling — was always something the pair wanted to give a shot.
A Brewer company’s new technology will make stronger bridges in Maine and beyond
The Grist Mill Bridge in Hampden is the first to use a technology that makes the bridge resistant to corrosion and longer-lasting.
Sports fans can stream nearly 260 high school games from across Maine
Gone will be the sounds of fans cheering and the smell of popcorn, but fans will be able to catch many games from their own home
In other Maine news …
Maine fishing boat owner asks court to find it’s not at fault for sinking that claimed 4 lives
Janet Mills releases $8.4B budget holding spending mostly flat through mid-2023
14th resident dies in 3 County nursing home COVID-19 outbreaks
Maine cat is reunited with his family 5 years after he went missing
Maine marijuana shops are seeing brisk business despite pandemic
UMaine women’s hockey team quarantined after positive COVID-19 test