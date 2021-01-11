BATH — Learn about Maine’s living fossils – sturgeon. A virtual lecture on Thursday, Jan. 21 will focus on some of Maine’s most interesting fish. Although you may have seen or heard sturgeon leap and splash in Maine’s Kennebec and Sheepscot Rivers, these large bony fish are rare along much of the North American coast and are included on the endangered species list. This free lecture starts at 6 p.m.

The Thursday evening lecture will feature Dr. Gayle Zydlewski, a professor at the University of Maine who has carried out research on sturgeon in Maine’s rivers for more than 10 years. Dr. Zydlewski will present about where sturgeon can be found along Maine’s coast, how they live and what recent research in Maine has found out about them.

This will be the seventh virtual lecture held by the Kennebec Estuary Land Trust, and the first of 2021. On Thursday, Feb. 18, KELT co-founder and board member Jack Witham will present about his work at the Holt Research Forest. On Thursday, Feb. 25 Tim Blair will lead an orientation on Mindful Meditation in the outdoors. KELT’s schedule of events continues through April, and can be found by visiting their website at https://www.kennebecestuary.org/upcoming-events.





Registration is required in order to receive the Zoom link for the presentation. The Zoom link will be sent out to registrants before the event. For more information or to sign-up, visit KELT’s website at www.kennebecestuary.org or call 207-442-8400.

The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust is a membership supported land trust dedicated to protecting land, water and wildlife and connecting with our local communities in the Kennebec Estuary region. For more about KELT, visit www.kennebecestuary.org or call 207-442-8400.