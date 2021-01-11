BELFAST — The First Church in Belfast, 107 Church Street, will be holding a prayer vigil for our nation the evening before the inauguration of our new President and Vice President Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris. This will take place in front of the church and will begin as the church clock strikes five on Tuesday, Jan. 19. All are invited to come and add their voices, a prayer, poem or reading, for the health and healing of this United States of America and a blessing for our future. If weather permits, we will meet around a fire pit. If you’d like, bring a candle. Let’s light a flame for peace, hope and unity in the coming four years. All are welcome. Masks and social distancing will be required. The First Church in Belfast is an Open and Affirming Congregation.