ROCKLAND – On Friday, Dec. 31 Sierra Dietz of the Grasshopper Shop of Rockland presented a check to United Midcoast Charities (UMC) for $1,717.84. The gift represented customer donations of $859 for holiday gift wrapping, matched by a contribution of $859 from the Grasshopper Shop.

Each December, the Grasshopper Shop offers volunteers from local schools and nonprofit organizations the opportunity to gift wrap in exchange for donations. In December 2020, Grasshopper Shop employees took over the gift wrapping and gathered donations for UMC.

Dietz believes that it is especially important to aid the local community during these difficult times. “Over the last 45 years, our family business has worked hard to support many nonprofits in the Midcoast as we feel it is a critical part of our mission,” stated Dietz. “UMC distributes funds “to organizations that make a huge difference in people’s lives, so we were delighted to do our part for them this holiday season.” United Midcoast Charities (UMC), founded in 1942, is a 501c3 nonprofit. UMC energizes Midcoast Maine nonprofits through finance and guidance, supporting a network of resources stronger than any single organization. UMC’s primary focus areas are food, housing, health and safety, and economic security.





UMC funds agencies that primarily benefit residents of Knox and Waldo counties. UMC has awarded grants totaling $1.8 million to more than 50 local agencies in the last three years. Individuals and businesses throughout the region give generously to support the vital work of clinics, daycare centers, food banks, soup kitchens, medical services, housing providers, and many other organizations. For more details, visit www.unitedmidcoastcharities.org.

Founded in 1975, the Grasshopper Shop of Rockland is a family-run business, now in its second generation. Over the decades, family members have owned and operated Grasshopper Shops in Belfast, Camden, Bangor, Ellsworth, Searsport, Stonington and Bar Harbor.

The Rockland Grasshopper Shop opened at 400 Main Street in 1997 and has been a staple of the downtown shopping scene ever since. Dietz takes pride in keeping her parents’ dream of a family-oriented, entertaining shopping experience going. She stocks items that comfort, charm and surprise, many made locally in Maine or the USA.

Everything on the Grasshopper Shop’s shelves is hand-selected to make life a little brighter and more joyful. The wonderful staff are always eager to answer questions and help shoppers find what they’re looking for. Learn more by calling 207-596-6156 or by visiting www.grasshoppershopofrockland.com.