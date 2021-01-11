A Downeast Trout Unlimited meeting will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 20 on Zoom with:

· 5:30 p.m. business meeting, public welcome

· 5:45 p.m. Dylan Whitaker: The Lake Whitefish Project





· 6:15 p.m. Shri Verrill: Magic on the River, Sheepscot River Restoration

The meeting is free, advance registration required at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0qfumorDwsHN2fhJzqi0HCnC1Ur6E7s28f. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Please contact Tammy Packie at tpackie@gmail.com for more information

Whitaker, a fisheries research technician for IFW, will present The Lake Whitefish Project. A Maine native who has worked on salmonid fisheries management across the country, he returned to Maine in 2018 to lead the research. Lake whitefish, a popular sport fish native to Maine, are designated as a Special Concern Species by the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. Research has helped to identify the factors that contributed to their decline, however, there’s still a lot to learn and that’s where you can help. Whitaker will outline their biology and explain how you can participate in a citizen science project.

Verrill will be our second presenter with “Magic on the River.” Verrill is the habitat restoration manager for the Midcoast Conservancy and will describe watershed restoration work on the Sheepscot River followed by a 10-minute video.

Trout Unlimited is a national non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation and conservation of North American coldwater fish species. Membership is open to all, go to tu.org/intro to join and use chapter code 305 for Downeast Trout Unlimited. Downeast Trout Unlimited is a local TU chapter dedicated to conserving, protecting, and restoring Maine’s cold water fisheries and their watersheds.

For more information contact Packie, chapter secretary at 207-288-5442 or tpackie@gmail.com. Visit and Like our Facebook page Downeast TU, https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Nonprofit-Organization/Downeast-TU.