In a hunter’s perfect world, those big bucks we see on trail cameras in July and September wouldn’t disappear come hunting season. Instead, we’d end up crossing paths with the exact same 12-pointer we’ve been admiring for months.

Unfortunately, that’s not often the way it works. A buck will step in front of our cameras once, never to be seen again, and we end up wondering what in the world is going on.

But sometimes, a plan does come together. Sometimes, we get exactly what we were hoping for. And sometimes, we end up with the hunt of a lifetime.





Russell Arcand of Wisconsin sent in a pair of photos recently: A trail camera photo of a magnificent buck that was taken on Sept. 10, 2007, and a post-hunt photo of Arcand with the same deer six weeks later.

Arcand said the second shot of the deer he’d nicknamed “Corkscrew” was taken a half mile away from the first.

Sometimes, a plan just comes together. This buck, “Corkscrew,” was captured on a trail camera in September of 2007. Hunter Russell Arcand crossed paths with it a month later. Credit: Russell Arcand / BDN

That’s one example of a plan coming together perfectly. The fact that it took place 13 years ago might indicate how rare incidents like this are.

Still, it provides some hope that someday, one of those majestic mystery bucks from our trail cameras will show up in real life, during a hunting season.

