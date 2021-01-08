Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the low 20s to mid-30s from north to south, with cloudy skies in the north and sunny skies in the south. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 13 Mainers have died as 535 new coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Thursday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll now stands at 385. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

The U.S. registered more COVID-19 deaths in a single day than ever before — nearly 3,900 — on the very day the mob attack on the Capitol laid bare some of the same, deep political divisions that have hampered the battle against the pandemic.





President Donald Trump speaks Wednesday during a rally in Washington. Credit: Evan Vucci /AP

Trump led off a video from the White House Thursday by condemning the violence carried out in his name a day earlier at the Capitol. Then, for the first time on camera, he admitted his presidency would soon end — though he declined to mention President-elect Joe Biden by name or explicitly state he had lost.

Sen. Tim Scott, R-South Carolina, stops to look at damage in the early morning hours of Thursday after protesters stormed the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday. Credit: Andrew Harnik / AP Credit: Andrew Harnik / AP

Those interviewed all lamented Wednesday’s violence, but there was no consensus on who was responsible or even on whether the 2020 election was fair. No Republicans said they were distancing themselves from their party, and Wednesday’s events didn’t change their views of Trump. No one supported moves to impeach him a second time.

In this May 6, 2020, file photo, Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, asks questions during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Credit: Greg Nash / AP

Angus King King characterized Trump’s “fomenting” of Wednesday’s riots as “a deeply disturbing abdication of his Constitutional obligations,” noting that the 25th Amendment was supposed to address situations where the president is unable to carry out the duties of the office.

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

There were 40 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at EMMC on Thursday, according to data released by Northern Light Health. That number has dropped nearly every day since it peaked at 55 on Dec. 31.

Members of the Bangor School Committee are pictured during a Nov. 9 meeting at City Hall. Clockwise from left: Marwa Hassanien, Carin Sychterz, John Hiatt, Warren Caruso, Clare Mundell, Tim Surrette and Susan Sorg. Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN

A survey the school department sent out this week asks Bangor residents, students, parents and school employees what they think the priorities and qualifications of the new leader should be.

A well-preserved stone in Portland marks the grave of Dr. Jeremiah Barker, a Maine physician who practiced in the late 18th and early 19th century. Barker’s unpublished manuscript about his life’s work is finally hitting bookstores 200 years after its target publication date. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Dr. Jeremiah Barker’s new book, all about his life as a country doctor in Maine, is finally out. The hefty tome is hitting bookstores after a lengthy publication delay of roughly two centuries. Even so, it seems right on time.

University of Maine men’s hockey head coach Red Gendron watches the action during a game in January 2020. The Black Bears are off to their worst start since 2014-2015. Credit: Peter Buehner / UMaine Athletics

Ineffective defense and goaltending, along with a lack of on-ice discipline, have been key factors in the early struggles.

In this March 24, 2020, file photo, workers with Cianbro construction guide a steel beam into place atop a Commercial Street hotel building site in Portland. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Construction employment rose in Maine over nine months of 2020 after the coronavirus pandemic hit the state, with out-of-state demand for new homes and upgrades to existing real estate buoying a lackluster market.

Ben Layman stars in Penobscot Theatre Company’s production of “Mr. Ben’s Playhouse.” The show, inspired by “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood” and “Pee-Wee’s Playhouse,” begins streaming Saturday and teaches some basic theater concepts, including the use of imagination. Credit: Courtesy of Magnus Stark

“Mr. Ben’s Playhouse,” which begins streaming Saturday morning, is a completely locally produced show that draws its inspiration from “Mr. Rogers,” the Muppets and Pee-Wee Herman.

