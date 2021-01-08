Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the low 20s to mid-30s from north to south, with cloudy skies in the north and sunny skies in the south. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Another 13 Mainers have died as 535 new coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Thursday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll now stands at 385. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
The U.S. registered more COVID-19 deaths in a single day than ever before — nearly 3,900 — on the very day the mob attack on the Capitol laid bare some of the same, deep political divisions that have hampered the battle against the pandemic.
Trump finally faces reality amid talk of early ouster
Trump led off a video from the White House Thursday by condemning the violence carried out in his name a day earlier at the Capitol. Then, for the first time on camera, he admitted his presidency would soon end — though he declined to mention President-elect Joe Biden by name or explicitly state he had lost.
Bangor-area Republicans condemn Capitol violence, but don’t necessarily blame Trump
Those interviewed all lamented Wednesday’s violence, but there was no consensus on who was responsible or even on whether the 2020 election was fair. No Republicans said they were distancing themselves from their party, and Wednesday’s events didn’t change their views of Trump. No one supported moves to impeach him a second time.
Angus King: Trump’s Cabinet ‘should consider’ removing him under 25th Amendment
Angus King King characterized Trump’s “fomenting” of Wednesday’s riots as “a deeply disturbing abdication of his Constitutional obligations,” noting that the 25th Amendment was supposed to address situations where the president is unable to carry out the duties of the office.
Coronavirus patients at EMMC down nearly 30 percent from peak last week
There were 40 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at EMMC on Thursday, according to data released by Northern Light Health. That number has dropped nearly every day since it peaked at 55 on Dec. 31.
Bangor wants the public to weigh in as it looks for a new school superintendent
A survey the school department sent out this week asks Bangor residents, students, parents and school employees what they think the priorities and qualifications of the new leader should be.
Maine doctor’s new book is 200 years late but still relevant to today’s pandemic
Dr. Jeremiah Barker’s new book, all about his life as a country doctor in Maine, is finally out. The hefty tome is hitting bookstores after a lengthy publication delay of roughly two centuries. Even so, it seems right on time.
UMaine hockey just had its worst start since 2014
Ineffective defense and goaltending, along with a lack of on-ice discipline, have been key factors in the early struggles.
Maine construction industry fueled by pandemic-related home building, upgrades
Construction employment rose in Maine over nine months of 2020 after the coronavirus pandemic hit the state, with out-of-state demand for new homes and upgrades to existing real estate buoying a lackluster market.
Penobscot Theatre’s latest virtual production is an all-local streaming series for kids
“Mr. Ben’s Playhouse,” which begins streaming Saturday morning, is a completely locally produced show that draws its inspiration from “Mr. Rogers,” the Muppets and Pee-Wee Herman.
In other Maine news …
