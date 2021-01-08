Jack Shaida, stewardship project manager for Coastal Mountains Land Trust (CMLT), will give a live Zoom presentation on Tuesday, Jan. 19 from noon to 1 p.m. The talk, which is free and open to all, will include Powerpoint slides and will focus on the passive and active management practices of CMLT and future plans for increasing biodiversity. Home gardeners will learn, too, about organic and nonorganic methods of controlling invasive plants, and there will be time for questions at the end. Sponsored by the Belfast Garden Club, the program will be followed by a members’ meeting beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Coastal Mountains Land Trust owns and manages nearly 6,000 acres of permanently conserved land, with primarily passive wildlife and forest management. On select preserves, CMLT mows and maintains fields and clearings, removes invasive plant species, and has engaged in wetland restoration. In 2019, staff planted numerous shrubs to benefit native pollinators at the McLellan-Poor Preserve in Northport, the Ragged Mountain Preserve in Hope, and at the CMLT office in Camden. In an effort to increase pollinator diversity, these plantings were made in fields that are close to roads and are suffering from certain invasive plant species.

Shaida, a resident of Appleton, manages more than 3,500 acres and miles of trail in Waldo County on CMLT preserves. He manages another 3,500 acres of conservation easements and also leads new land projects, working with private landowners to conserve their properties. A graduate of the College of the Atlantic, with a BA in human ecology and a focus on conservation management and environmental law, Shaida, first came to work for CMLT in 2017.







Register in advance for this Zoom presentation by clicking on the link on the Belfast Garden Club website (BelfastGardenClub.org). After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about how to join the meeting.

The Belfast Garden Club has promoted the creation and care of public gardens and presented speakers to stimulate the knowledge and love of gardening for more than 90 years. The 2021 programs include topics about conservation and the environment. For more information, visit BelfastGardenClub.org.