The law firm of Rudman Winchell is excited to announce that attorneys Caitlyn Smith and Mark Laverdiere have successfully accepted the position of partner at the firm.

Smith focuses her practice on litigation, primarily in the areas of family and criminal law. She is an accomplished and aggressive litigator who has an unfailing dedication to her clients.

Laverdiere is a business and real estate attorney practicing in Rudman Winchell’s Business Group. He represents hundreds of companies throughout Maine and is known for his sound judgment, attention to detail and focus on providing his clients with good value.