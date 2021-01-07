This story will be updated.

HOULTON, Maine — Several FBI agents surrounded a house located at 343 Court St. in Houlton Thursday morning that belongs to a man who recently was arrested on charges of arson at a church in Massachusetts.

Dushko Vulchev, 44, who originally is from Bulgaria and is a naturalized U.S. citizen, had emerged as a primary suspect in a series of arson fires at the Martin Luther King Community Presbyterian Church, a Black church located in Springfield, Massachusetts.





Kristen Setera, a spokesperson for the FBI’s field office in Boston, declined to say whether the FBI’s presence was in connection with the arson charges. Several vehicles at the Court Street scene bore Massachusetts license plates.

“This is part of an ongoing investigation,” Setera said. “At this time, I can only say there is no threat to public safety.”

Vulchev had been arrested in Houlton in March 2016 on charges of assault, along with kidnapping charges which were eventually dropped, after holding a woman captive for several hours. He was sentenced in December 2017 to 258 days in jail on charges of domestic violence assault, obstructing the report of a crime, theft and domestic violence terrorizing.