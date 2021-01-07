Steven Sund, the Capitol police chief, is resigning following the unprecedented violence that took place in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, CBS reports.

“It has been a pleasure and true honor to serve the United States Capitol Police Board and the Congressional community,” Sund wrote in his resignation letter, according to CBS.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had previously called for Sund to resign following Wednesday’s riot, where police were severely understaffed and easily overwhelmed by a pro-Trump mob. The rally that turned into a riot was planned weeks in advance, leading to questions from officials as to why Capitol police were not better prepared.