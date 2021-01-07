Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the high 20s to low 40s from north to south, with partly sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Another three Mainers have died as 525 new coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll now stands at 372. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol in bid to overturn election
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding could not stop Congress from eventually certifying Joe Biden’s Electoral College win early Thursday. After weeks of undermining the election’s integrity, Trump finally acknowledged his loss — calling it the end to “the greatest first term” in history.
Wednesday was marked by a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House.
The nation’s elected representatives scrambled to crouch under desks and don gas masks, while police futilely tried to barricade the building, one of the most jarring scenes ever to unfold in a seat of American political power. A woman was fatally shot inside the Capitol, and Washington’s mayor instituted an evening curfew in an attempt to contain the violence.
The rioters were egged on by Trump, who has spent weeks falsely attacking the integrity of the election and had urged his supporters to descend on Washington to protest Congress’ formal approval of Biden’s victory. Trump’s Twitter account was suspended for 12 hours in the wake of the riot.
Vendors leave Bangor furniture store’s craft section after owner requests Proud Boys hoodies
A handful of craft vendors have pulled their items from a furniture and mattress store by the Bangor Mall after the store’s owner requested that someone print sweatshirts featuring the insignia of the far-right group the Proud Boys.
Students who experienced racism at Bangor High feel validated, but underwhelmed, by probe
The independent investigation confirmed that students at the high school use the N-word in hallways, on school buses and online, and a dress code that does not ban clothing featuring the Confederate flag. But the probe didn’t investigate the overall culture of the high school that led to these incidents, look into whether school policies were violated or offer recommendations on steps the school department should take to address racist behavior.
How Maine lawmakers want to strengthen oversight of police
These are some of the forthcoming bills related to law enforcement accountability expected to be debated and voted on by the Maine Legislature this session, the first since nationwide protests against police wrongdoing this summer.
Homophobic letters sent to Portland-area residents, police say
Three residents received anti-LGBTQ letters in the mail Tuesday that contained threatening homophobic slurs, according to police. The letters bore renderings of a Satanic Temple logo superimposed over an LGBTQ pride flag and were addressed to “residents,” police said. The letters did not include a return address.
Barred owl calmly checks out the scene in this great video
Just watching an owl do what an owl does — in this case, calmly perch on a branch, waiting for a meal to walk by — is pretty cool. But if you’re looking for some action, you can advance to about 1 minute, 35 seconds into the video and watch the bird take wing.
Bernie Dahl, doctor and businessman who built ‘The Glass House’ in Winterport, dies at 82
Dr. Bernhoff “Bernie” Dahl, an eastern Maine physician and mountain climber whose career also included forays into real estate development, writing and running a garage door company, died Jan. 2 in Belfast. He was 82.
