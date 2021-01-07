Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the high 20s to low 40s from north to south, with partly sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another three Mainers have died as 525 new coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll now stands at 372. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in Washington. Credit: Andrew Harnik / AP Credit: Andrew Harnik / AP

A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding could not stop Congress from eventually certifying Joe Biden’s Electoral College win early Thursday. After weeks of undermining the election’s integrity, Trump finally acknowledged his loss — calling it the end to “the greatest first term” in history.





Wednesday was marked by a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House.

The nation’s elected representatives scrambled to crouch under desks and don gas masks, while police futilely tried to barricade the building, one of the most jarring scenes ever to unfold in a seat of American political power. A woman was fatally shot inside the Capitol, and Washington’s mayor instituted an evening curfew in an attempt to contain the violence.

The rioters were egged on by Trump, who has spent weeks falsely attacking the integrity of the election and had urged his supporters to descend on Washington to protest Congress’ formal approval of Biden’s victory. Trump’s Twitter account was suspended for 12 hours in the wake of the riot.

Here are some of the key stories that emerged in the wake of the riot:

In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo, Trump supporters who are wearing attire associated with the Proud Boys attend a rally at Freedom Plaza in Washington. Credit: Luis M. Alvarez / AP Credit: Luis M. Alvarez / AP

A handful of craft vendors have pulled their items from a furniture and mattress store by the Bangor Mall after the store’s owner requested that someone print sweatshirts featuring the insignia of the far-right group the Proud Boys.

In this June 21, 2020, file photo, Amara Ifeji and Ijeoma Obi, who recently graduated from Bangor High School, dealt with racism throughout their high school years at the predominantly white school. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN

The independent investigation confirmed that students at the high school use the N-word in hallways, on school buses and online, and a dress code that does not ban clothing featuring the Confederate flag. But the probe didn’t investigate the overall culture of the high school that led to these incidents, look into whether school policies were violated or offer recommendations on steps the school department should take to address racist behavior.

In this Dec. 2, 2020, file photo, the Maine State House is seen beyond the leafless trees in the waning weeks of autumn in Augusta. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

These are some of the forthcoming bills related to law enforcement accountability expected to be debated and voted on by the Maine Legislature this session, the first since nationwide protests against police wrongdoing this summer.

Volunteers carry a rainbow flag in the Pride Portland parade in Portland in 2015. The parade and festival in Deering Oaks Park capped off a ten-day celebration of Maine’s LGBTQIA community. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Three residents received anti-LGBTQ letters in the mail Tuesday that contained threatening homophobic slurs, according to police. The letters bore renderings of a Satanic Temple logo superimposed over an LGBTQ pride flag and were addressed to “residents,” police said. The letters did not include a return address.

A barred owl sits on a branch. Credit: Courtesy of Pamela and Bryan Wells Credit: Courtesy of Pamela and Bryan Wells

Just watching an owl do what an owl does — in this case, calmly perch on a branch, waiting for a meal to walk by — is pretty cool. But if you’re looking for some action, you can advance to about 1 minute, 35 seconds into the video and watch the bird take wing.

Dr. Bernhoff Dahl sits in the backyard of his home, the Glass House, in Winterport in 2010. Completed in 2005, his home was inspired by the Resor House designed by Mies van der Rohe in 1937 but never built. Credit: John Clarke Russ / BDN

Dr. Bernhoff “Bernie” Dahl, an eastern Maine physician and mountain climber whose career also included forays into real estate development, writing and running a garage door company, died Jan. 2 in Belfast. He was 82.

