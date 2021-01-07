The Maine Business School is pleased to welcome Taylor Ashley as our new internship coordinator and academic advisor. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida where he earned his bachelor’s degree in business and his MBA.

Previously, Ashley has worked as the executive Ddrector for the International Friendship Center (IFC), a nonprofit that provides social services to Western North Carolina’s immigrant community. Ashley spent his time in this role focusing on improving and developing new programs, fundraising, marketing, and establishing partnerships with local service providers.

“The opportunity to develop programs for students and businesses to support each other through internships drew me to apply for this position,” Ashley says. “While students can develop professionally by applying the knowledge they gain in the classroom to real-life situations, businesses gain insight into new technologies and can actively recruit potential employees.”





Though he’s currently living in North Carolina, Ashley is no stranger to UMaine. He served with AmeriCorps VISTA as the Youth Outreach Coordinator for the Bodwell Center for Service and Volunteerism from 2017 to 2019. Ashley also instructed the First Year Seminar course for the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences for the 2018 and 2019 academic years.

“Taylor comes to us with experience creating strong connections for nonprofit organizations,” says Dr. Faye W. Gilbert, dean of the Maine Business School. “He understands the strengths of business education and has the skills to assist our students and potential employers in defining and finding internships that work.”

Ashley is excited about building relationships between MBS and businesses throughout Maine and beyond. His goal for 2021 is to increase awareness of the internship program and diversify the opportunities available to include small businesses, corporations, nonprofits, and international businesses. He looks forward to reaching out and engaging with MBS alumni to establish connections with their employers.

“I believe my business degrees as well as my experience in the Peace Corps and AmeriCorps uniquely qualify me to build strategic partnerships,” Ashley says.

If you’re interested in contacting Ashley about an internship opportunity, please email him at taylor.ashley@maine.edu.



The Maine Business School’s mission is to engage students and professionals in academic adventures. The program focuses on evolving business practices through scholarship and connection with the community. An AACSB accredited institution, the Maine Business School has met the most rigorous standards of excellence in business education. The program is also rated by U.S. News & World Report as one of the top 160 business schools in the nation.