CARIBOU — Cary Medical Center has been named as one of America’s Best Hospitals for both Emergency Care and Obstetrics by the Women’s Choice Award, America’s trusted referral source for the best in healthcare. These awards signify that Cary Medical Center is in the top 3 percent of 4,542 U.S. hospitals offering emergency care services and in the top 5 percent of 4,542 U.S. hospitals offering obstetrics.

The methodology for America’s Best Hospitals for both Emergency Care and Obstetrics is unique in that it combines national accreditations, Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey results and hospital outcome scores with primary research about women’s healthcare preferences. The Emergency Care award recognizes excellence in several process of care measures focused on patient experiences while in the emergency department while the Obstetrics award evaluates obstetric services based on robust criteria that consider multiple facets of patient satisfaction and clinical excellence.

The Emergency Care award is especially significant given that long waits and high crowding can negatively impact patient outcomes, including patients leaving without receiving medical treatment, longer overall length of hospital stay and an increase in mortality rates.





“We have found that recommendations are an important consideration used by women in selecting a hospital for themselves and their family – whether it’s deciding where to have their baby or where to go when they require emergency care. Women make over 80 percent of healthcare decisions and have demanding lifestyles. We help simplify women’s lives by making it easy for them to find the best care, especially for services that impact them and their loved ones the most,” says Delia Passi, CEO and founder of the Women’s Choice Award.

Kris Doody, RN, and chief executive officer at Cary Medical Center and Pines Health Services said that this recognition is the result of extraordinary performance by the entire organization in the face of an unprecedented pandemic.

“Our staff have truly gone above and beyond all expectations during this tragic and overwhelming COVID-19 experience,” said Doody. “In spite of the pandemic, our team has continued to work together — supporting one another and keeping our patients at the center of everything we do. This recognition is so very well deserved and is a tribute to our tradition of teamwork and our commitment to excellence.”

While this is the first time Cary Medical Center has received the Women’s Choice Award for Emergency Care, it is one of only 477 hospitals in the nation to gain this level of recognition. Having earned the Obstetrics award six times in the last eight years, the hospital is one of only 408 award recipients representing the hospitals that have met the highest standards for obstetrics in the United States for the 2021 award.

For more information on the America’s Best Hospitals awards from Women’s Choice, please visit https://womenschoiceaward.com/.