The historic childhood home of Nathaniel Hawthorne is in desperate need of repairs.

The famous author wrote American classics like the “Scarlet Letter.”

The Hawthorne Community Association said the building in Raymond, known as “The Hawthorne House” by locals, could face structural damage if it’s not repaired.





The group is working to raise $75,000 to make these repairs and now it is one step closer, with one donor recently giving $5,000 to the cause.

The home has been listed in the National Register of Historic Places since 1969.