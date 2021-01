President-elect Joe Biden has called the violent mob at the U.S. Capitol “an assault on the most sacred of American undertakings: the doing of the people’s business.”

Biden also demanded President Donald Trump to immediately make a televised address calling on his supporters to cease the violence that he described as an “unprecedented assault’ as pro-Trump protestors violently occupy U.S. Capitol.

Biden’s condemnation came after a violent mob breached the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday afternoon, forcing a delay in the constitutional process to affirm the president-elect’s victory in the November election.





Biden addressed the violent mob as authorities struggled to take control of a chaotic situation at the Capitol that led to the evacuation of lawmakers.