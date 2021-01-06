Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 30s to low 40s from north to south, with a chance for isolated snow showers. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 10 Mainers have died as 597 new coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Tuesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll now stands at 369. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
There’s an abundance of information available about the latest coronavirus cases, and we want your help in determining what goes into our daily updates.
Democrats sweep Georgia runoffs, taking Senate control with Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote
Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff ousted two Republican senators in Georgia’s blockbuster runoff elections on Tuesday, delivering their party control of the chamber but only because Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will hold the vote breaking a 50-50 tie.
Most Maine health care workers are getting the vaccine, even if they don’t have to
More than 70 percent of hospital workers want to get vaccinated, even as a limited supply affects how quickly they can get the vaccine.
Burglaries have plummeted in Maine since 2015
The drop in burglaries between 2015 and 2019 was more pronounced than it was for other types of property crimes.
For $50, UMaine will put your face on a cardboard cutout at women’s basketball games
There won’t be any fans seated in Orono’s Memorial Gym this weekend, but there will be faces in the stands.
A midcoast contra dance group is still bringing community together
Contra dance caller Chrissy Fowler of Belfast practically bubbles over when describing the joy and connection of social dancing. But that connection is the very reason why people haven’t been able to contra dance since the onset of the pandemic.
How hiking kept these Maine moms connected once the kids were gone
Since the beginning of October, the moms have hiked together almost every weekend, with a core group of four women and a few others joining on occasion. They call themselves “Broads in Boots.”
House cat stares down a deer trespassing in its backyard
We’re betting that the cat holds its ground and drives the deer back into the woods.
Bangor psychologist says Northern Light paid her half what her male colleagues made
The lawsuit from Clare E. Mundell was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bangor. The complaint seeks unspecified damages for unequal pay, sex discrimination and retaliation.
Gloria Miller, part-owner of Bangor’s Miller Drug for decades, dies at 84
Gloria Miller, who ran Miller Drug in Bangor for 55 years with her husband Bernard “Billy” Miller, died on Monday at age 84.
Portland approves another homeless shelter
On Tuesday night, the planning board unanimously approved a proposal by Preble Street to renovate its existing facility in the Bayside neighborhood to a 40-bed overnight shelter for people experiencing homelessness.
In other Maine news …
Houlton man charged with setting fires at Massachusetts church held on $25K bail
Republicans’ election challenge will fail, Jared Golden says
Maine man fell into icy waters trying to save a deer. Then he and the deer were rescued.
Lawsuit says smoked salmon not sustainable as advertised
Massachusetts man who fatally punched coworker behind Portland hotel charged with manslaughter
Portland restaurants can continue to serve diners street-side through the winter