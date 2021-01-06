Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 30s to low 40s from north to south, with a chance for isolated snow showers. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 10 Mainers have died as 597 new coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Tuesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll now stands at 369. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

President-elect Joe Biden campaigns in Atlanta, Monday for Senate candidates Raphael Warnock, center, and Jon Ossoff, left. Credit: Carolyn Kaster / AP

Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff ousted two Republican senators in Georgia’s blockbuster runoff elections on Tuesday, delivering their party control of the chamber but only because Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will hold the vote breaking a 50-50 tie.

In this Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Central Maine Medical Center Director of the Pharmacy Bruce Campbell places newly arrived COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer in St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center’s ultra cold freezer in Lewiston. Credit: Andree Kehn / Sun Journal via AP

More than 70 percent of hospital workers want to get vaccinated, even as a limited supply affects how quickly they can get the vaccine.

The drop in burglaries between 2015 and 2019 was more pronounced than it was for other types of property crimes.

In this 2019 file photo, the University of Maine hosted its first basketball playoff game at Memorial Gym in Orono in 28 years. UMaine athletics is giving fans, who aren’t allowed to attend games this season, to purchase photo cutouts that will be placed in the seats inside “The Pit.” Credit: Courtesy of Peter Buehner

There won’t be any fans seated in Orono’s Memorial Gym this weekend, but there will be faces in the stands.

The Gawler Sisters perform last year for the residents at Tall Pines in Belfast, in a concert that was put on by the Belfast Flying Shoes organization. Next to them is a “hospice fairy,” a woman who dressed up and danced to bring residents joy. Credit: Abigail Curtis / BDN

Contra dance caller Chrissy Fowler of Belfast practically bubbles over when describing the joy and connection of social dancing. But that connection is the very reason why people haven’t been able to contra dance since the onset of the pandemic.

Helene Marsh Harrower (from left to right), Lori Pratt Mckeown, Kari McCarthy and Lynn Perrotta holding her dog Peanut pause for a selfie while hiking Sawyer Mountain in Limington during the fall of 2020. Credit: Courtesy of Helene Marsh Harrower Credit: Courtesy of Helene Marsh Harrower

Since the beginning of October, the moms have hiked together almost every weekend, with a core group of four women and a few others joining on occasion. They call themselves “Broads in Boots.”

A deer crouches down to get a better look at a wily house cat in this trail camera photo. Credit: Courtesy of Craig Sharp Credit: Courtesy of Craig Sharp

We’re betting that the cat holds its ground and drives the deer back into the woods.

Clare Mundell is pictured at the Bangor Daily News office in this Sept. 22, file photo. Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN

The lawsuit from Clare E. Mundell was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bangor. The complaint seeks unspecified damages for unequal pay, sex discrimination and retaliation.

Billy and Gloria, of Miller Drug, pictured in 2012. Gloria Miller died on Monday at age 84. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Gloria Miller, who ran Miller Drug in Bangor for 55 years with her husband Bernard “Billy” Miller, died on Monday at age 84.

Preble Street’s plan to renovate its resource center to a 40-bed emergency shelter has received widespread public support. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

On Tuesday night, the planning board unanimously approved a proposal by Preble Street to renovate its existing facility in the Bayside neighborhood to a 40-bed overnight shelter for people experiencing homelessness.

