University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer two online updates with information specific to the agricultural industry 7–8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13.

“Recognizing Herbicide Injury in Potatoes” will be presented by North Dakota State University Extension potato agronomist Andy Robinson, followed by “The Steps Used in ELISA Tests” with University of Maine School of Biology and Ecology assistant scientist Aaron Buzza.

The cost is $5; registration is required to receive the link. Register on the event webpage. Participants can earn one pesticide recertification credit and one CCA credit. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207-554-4374 or stevenj@maine.edu.