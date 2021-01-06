STILLWATER — After over four years in Maine as the 5 p.m. Anchor for WABI TV 5 News in Bangor, Emily Tadlock has traded in her high heels for a pair of steel-toed boots.

Director of communications is a new position Sargent recently created to assist in carrying forth their creative vision. Tadlock will help provide a voice for the company.

Tadlock enjoyed very deep and broad support for her journalistic work in central Maine. She will be able to use her storytelling talents, social media aptitude and creative inclinations to help move Sargent forward. “I’m looking forward to the creative challenge this opportunity at Sargent affords me. Even more so, I look forward to working with a company that has strong Maine roots and an impressive history.”





Sargent’s President and CEO Herb Sargent says he’s proud to have Tadlock in this role, “While Emily’s experience is exactly what we were looking for, her enthusiasm for — and affinity with — our employee owners is what won us over during interviews.”

Tadlock lives in Brewer with her family. Originally from North Carolina, she says her southern mannerisms can never be unlearned and her accent, while shaped a little over the years, still lingers. But New England, namely Maine, is her home now.



Inquiries can now be filtered through Tadlock. Her contact information is etadlock@sargent.us and 207-631-1335. Tadlock says she has many strong ties with local media and looks forward to working with them in a new capacity.