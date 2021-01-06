BANGOR — The Downtown Bangor Partnership launches its annual survey to collect guiding information from stakeholders and visitors.

This short survey helps the Downtown Bangor Partnership target its long and short term goals to best improve the experience of living, working and visiting Downtown Bangor.

The Downtown Bangor Partnership invites anyone who has visited even once within the last year to let us know how we are doing.





The results of the survey will be presented to Bangor City Council as part of the Downtown Bangor Partnership 2020 annual report and 2121 work plan.

To take the survey, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/DBP2020

For more information, please contact Betsy Lundy, downtown coordinator & cultural liaison for the City of Bangor, at 207-992-4234 or downtown@bangormaine.gov.

The Downtown Bangor Partnership promotes and markets activities that enhance the distinctive identity of Downtown Bangor, encouraging retention and growth of commercial, residential, and cultural life within the Downtown District. For more information on the Downtown Bangor Partnership, visit www.DowntownBangor.com.