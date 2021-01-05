Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-30s from north to south, with cloudy skies and a chance for scattered snow showers across the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another Mainer has died as 376 new coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll now stands at 360. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said Monday that the state needs to consistently receive tens of thousands more coronavirus vaccines than it currently gets every week to meet its goal of inoculating older people and frontline workers by February.





Community Connector bus driver Tiffany Lister communicates on her radio outside the Hannaford on Broadway in Bangor. Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN Credit: Natalie Williams / BDN

That shortage has prompted the city to reduce the number of buses serving Capehart and suspend the Black Bear Orono Express.

President Donald Trump greets former Maine Gov. Paul LePage after exiting Air Force One at the Bangor International Airport in this June file photo. LePage has been mostly quiet on Trump’s bid to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Credit: Linda Coan O’Kresik / BDN Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Prominent Maine Republicans including Paul LePage are quiet as the party faces an internal battle over Trump’s attempt to pressure Georgia election officials to “find” him enough votes to tilt the outcome in his favor.

PLUS: U.S. Sen. Angus King on Sunday strongly condemned Trump’s move to overturn Georgia’s election results, saying it “would make Richard Nixon blush.”

A fawn deer’s mother was hit by a vehicle, but the fawn jumped a fence and spent months living with Milton the bull and Betty the cow. Credit: Courtesy of Jon Slaton Credit: Courtesy of Jon Slaton

After he mother was killed by a car, the fawn jumped a fence and stayed with Milton and Betty for months.

The building at 279 Main St., right, sits at a prominent intersection in downtown Rockland. The building, which was formerly a Sears department store, is slated for demolition. Credit: Lauren Abbate / BDN

A prominent downtown building that was slated for demolition has been spared from the wrecking ball after Maine Sport Outfitters announced Monday that it is purchasing the building and opening a new retail location there.

Rep. Billy Bob Faulkingham, R-Winter Harbor, looks through papers in the House chamber in this 2019 file photo. He is leading a lawsuit against the state over referendum petition requirements as he tries to get a question on the ballot barring noncitizens from voting in local elections. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Billy Bob Faulkingham is leading a lawsuit against the state of Maine targeting a requirement that people who gather signatures to get referendums on the ballot live in the state.

Recalling Bangor’s heyday as a lumber port, the Paul Bunyan statue stands near the Southeast Entry of the Cross Insurance Center. Credit: Brian Swartz / BDN Credit: Brian Swartz / BDN

Be they regular people, supernatural beings or talking animals, there are writers and creators from both here and elsewhere who have come up with some seriously fascinating characters. Here are some of our favorites.

MSSM senior Connor St. Peter is in the process of creating a telescope observatory for the Francis Malcolm Science Center in Easton. Credit: Courtesy of Larry Berz Credit: Courtesy of Larry Berz

The Francis Malcolm Science Center in Easton will be home to the only public telescope observatory in Aroostook County in 2021 thanks to the efforts of a high school senior and astronomy enthusiast.

In other Maine news …

