Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-30s from north to south, with cloudy skies and a chance for scattered snow showers across the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another Mainer has died as 376 new coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll now stands at 360. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said Monday that the state needs to consistently receive tens of thousands more coronavirus vaccines than it currently gets every week to meet its goal of inoculating older people and frontline workers by February.
Bangor reducing bus service in some neighborhoods due to driver shortage
That shortage has prompted the city to reduce the number of buses serving Capehart and suspend the Black Bear Orono Express.
Big-name Maine Republicans stay quiet on Trump’s effort to undermine election
Prominent Maine Republicans including Paul LePage are quiet as the party faces an internal battle over Trump’s attempt to pressure Georgia election officials to “find” him enough votes to tilt the outcome in his favor.
PLUS: U.S. Sen. Angus King on Sunday strongly condemned Trump’s move to overturn Georgia’s election results, saying it “would make Richard Nixon blush.”
This fawn moved in with a bull and cow after her mom was killed
After he mother was killed by a car, the fawn jumped a fence and stayed with Milton and Betty for months.
Maine sporting goods company is saving a downtown Rockland building from demolition
A prominent downtown building that was slated for demolition has been spared from the wrecking ball after Maine Sport Outfitters announced Monday that it is purchasing the building and opening a new retail location there.
GOP lawmaker looking to bar noncitizens from voting sues Maine over petition laws
Billy Bob Faulkingham is leading a lawsuit against the state of Maine targeting a requirement that people who gather signatures to get referendums on the ballot live in the state.
A talking spider, amateur sleuth and lupine lady are among Maine’s iconic fictional characters
Be they regular people, supernatural beings or talking animals, there are writers and creators from both here and elsewhere who have come up with some seriously fascinating characters. Here are some of our favorites.
A high school student’s project will create only public telescope observatory in Aroostook County
The Francis Malcolm Science Center in Easton will be home to the only public telescope observatory in Aroostook County in 2021 thanks to the efforts of a high school senior and astronomy enthusiast.
In other Maine news …
UMaine program brings much-needed lawyers to rural Aroostook County
Accused Unity arsonist allegedly joked months ago about burning victim’s house down
Mainers are getting vaccinated at high rates as more health workers qualify this week
Maine GOP lawmakers demand that colleagues return to work
Track league plan will allow athletes to compete in meets with events at different venues